The A1 is closed northbound near Berwick due to an overturned lorry.

A police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.30pm last night, we received a report of an overturned lorry on Rotary Way near the A1 at Berwick. No injuries reported and no other vehicles involved. The lorry had shed its load and the contents of the lorry has meant delays in recovery of the items and the vehicle. The A1 northbound at Scremerston is closed and there are diversions in place.”