Diversions in place after lorry overturns on the A1 near Berwick-upon-Tweed

By Ian Smith
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
The A1 is closed northbound near Berwick due to an overturned lorry.

National Highways posted that the road is closed between the A1167 south (Scremerston) and the A1167 north (Berwick-upon-Tweed) following a single vehicle collision.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to expect delays.

The A1 near Berwick.placeholder image
The A1 near Berwick.

A police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.30pm last night, we received a report of an overturned lorry on Rotary Way near the A1 at Berwick. No injuries reported and no other vehicles involved. The lorry had shed its load and the contents of the lorry has meant delays in recovery of the items and the vehicle. The A1 northbound at Scremerston is closed and there are diversions in place.”

