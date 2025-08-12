Fire crews were forced to put out an abandoned campfire that could have caused a wildfire close to critical infrastructure.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue said it was “very lucky” the campfire on Blaeberry Hill near Rothbury did not develop into a larger blaze.

The hill is home to two telecom masts that provide mobile signal for much of the Coquet Valley. The ground also has large concentrations of peat, which can burn for a significant amount of time.

Bosses at the fire service have reminded the public that the wildfire risk in the county remains very high. Visitors have been urged not to make campfires or use disposable barbecues in the countryside.

The remains of the campsite on Blaeberry Hill. Photo: Steven Bridgett.

Robert Stacey, Wildfire Team Leader at NFRS said: “On Monday, August 11 at 10:26am Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service was called to a reported fire on Blaeberry Hill, near the telecoms masts above Rothbury. A fire appliance from Rothbury Community Fire Station attended and the crew suppressed a small fire at the base of a tree.

“The fire was caused by a campfire or BBQ. While the crew were able to quickly extinguish this fire, it was very lucky that this fire had not developed into a much larger wildfire that could have damaged the telecoms masts and surrounding hillside.

“Fires like this can be dangerous to our crews and to the public and they can cause a lot of damage. The warm, dry and breezy conditions we have experienced recently are set to continue for the coming week which means the wildfire risk across Northumberland remains very high.

“We have already responded to a high number of small vegetation fires and larger wildfires over the last few days. Please do your part in helping to prevent further fires – please do not take BBQs into the countryside and please do not light campfires.

“Please also take your litter home and make sure you do not park vehicles in long dry grass. If you see a fire, please get to a safe place and call 999 as soon as possible.”

It comes after four crews of firefighters were dispatched to tackle a wildfire caused by a campfire at Druridge Bay.

Coun Steven Bridgett, who represents the Rothbury ward, said: “This was in the same location we had a big fire back in May. The concern with this one is the proximity to the telecoms mast – if they go up in flames, it would knock out communications in the valley for months.

“I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of not starting fires in this area. Both masts are vital, acting as a signal relay for other masts in our valley.

“The people who lit the fire also left their rubbish and left the fire burning. If it gets down into the peat it will burn for weeks.

“Thanks to a prompt alert, the Rothbury crew were able to respond swiftly and prevent the fire from spreading. I am deeply grateful for their quick action and professionalism.

“Luckily, someone alerted the fire service early on. It could have been a lot worse.

“Please think about the consequences before lighting any fire. The safety of our community and its communications depends on it.

“The area is tinderbox-dry. It absolutely could have been a disaster.”