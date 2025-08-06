Staff at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley reserve have been left ‘traumatised’ following a dog attack on a young resident deer.

Due to the abundance of wildlife at the reserve, there is a strict ban on dogs. However, on July 25, this rule was broken with devastating consequences.

Unknown to staff, at around 3pm two men in their early twenties with a terrier and lurcher dog entered the top end of the reserve from Low Hauxley through the back of the reserve’s woodland.

Witnessed by members of the public, the lurcher chased a young male roe deer into the small pond at the public entrance to the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, grabbed it by the back legs and pulled it down.

Despite shouting at the youths to stop the dog, they did nothing to call their dogs off.

The deer was then chased into the pond, brought down and pushed under the water then savaged. The animal had puncture marks and rips to its legs and bite marks around its neck and the attack ultimately resulted in its death.

The shouting alerted members of staff in the visitor centre who ran out and saw the men take off in the direction of Hauxley beach.

Members of the public reported that the men were spotted in the water washing the blood off the dogs before running down the beach.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Wildlife Trust said that staff were ‘traumatised’ by the incident. They added: “Judging by the fact that the dog knew how to take the deer down, it is not the first time it has done it and is more than likely used regularly for hunting in this way.”

Northumbria Police were made aware at the time of the incident and the incident has been referred to its Wildlife Crime Unit.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: ”Shortly after 3pm on Friday, July 25, we received a report of trespassing on private land near to Druridge Bay in Northumberland.

“It was reported that two men had entered the land with two dogs, before the dogs attacked a deer. The deer then sadly died.

“The two men and the dogs then left the area. Enquiries are ongoing."