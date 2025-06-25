Coastguard helicopter joins Amble, Newbiggin and Blyth lifeboat teams in training exercise
Amble RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard linked up with the Newbiggin and Blyth Atlantic 85 lifeboats, Blyth's D class inshore lifeboat and the Humber-based Coastguard helicopter.
John Wingfield, Amble RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our charity’s lifeboat crews regularly train to hone their lifesaving skills. Such training prepares us for the variety of situations we face on a daily basis.
“As a station, we are proud of all those who were involved, both search and rescue professionals and civilian workers who use the North Sea daily. Everyone came together as part of a team.”
The exercise, which took place off the North East coast, lasted approximately two and a half hours and was extremely beneficial for all the lifeboat crews involved.
