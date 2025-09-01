The A1 is closed northbound near Berwick due to an overturned lorry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways posted that the road is closed between the A1167 south (Scremerston) and the A1167 north (Berwick-upon-Tweed) following a single vehicle collision.

It adds: “Following this single vehicle collision involving a lorry carrying chilled meat products, the A1 northbound is closed for extensive clean up works following an overturned HGV.”

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A1 near Berwick.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to expect delays.

A police spokesperson said: “Just after 10.30pm last night, we received a report of an overturned lorry on Rotary Way near the A1 at Berwick. No injuries reported and no other vehicles involved. The lorry had shed its load and the contents of the lorry has meant delays in recovery of the items and the vehicle. The A1 northbound at Scremerston is closed and there are diversions in place.”

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Driving North, exit the A1 at the Scremerston roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A1167.

Travel north on the A1167 for 2 miles.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit to stay on the A1167.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the next two roundabouts, take the 1st exit to remain on the A1167.

Continue north on the A1167 until reaching the Highfields Roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin the A1 northbound.