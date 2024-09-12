A campervan has been destroyed by fire in Rothbury.

Large plumes of smoke could been seen from the scene on Wagtail Road this afternoon (Thursday).

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service were called and brought it under control.

Cllr Steven Bridgett posted an update on social media to confirm that no-one has been hurt. The campervan, however, is completely destroyed.

There was limited access to Wagtail Road for a short while but the road is now accessible.