Campervan on fire in Rothbury sends plumes of smoke into the sky

By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 16:32 BST

A campervan has been destroyed by fire in Rothbury.

Large plumes of smoke could been seen from the scene on Wagtail Road this afternoon (Thursday).

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service were called and brought it under control.

Cllr Steven Bridgett posted an update on social media to confirm that no-one has been hurt. The campervan, however, is completely destroyed.

There was limited access to Wagtail Road for a short while but the road is now accessible.

