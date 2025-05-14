Bomb squad called to Rothbury garden after suspected unexploded device found

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th May 2025, 12:46 BST
A bomb squad were called to a garden in a Northumberland town after a ‘suspected unexploded device’ was discovered.

On Tuesday, May 13, Northumbria Police attended Cragside Court in the Rothbury area after a device was found, and cordoned off the scene.

The Explosive Ordinance Team were then able to confirm the device was inactive and safety dispose of it.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.45am on Tuesday we received a report that a suspected unexploded device had been discovered in the garden area of an address on Cragside Court in the Rothbury area of Northumberland.

Cragside Court in the Rothbury area.

“Officers attended the scene, and a small exclusion zone was put in place, but no evacuations were required.

“The device was confirmed as inactive by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

“It was safely removed from the address and disposed of.”

