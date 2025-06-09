Body sadly found in search for missing Northumberland man
The 61-year-old was reported missing to Northumbria Police after he was last seen in the Cowpen area of Blyth on Tuesday, June 3.
Since then, extensive enquiries have been carried out by officers to locate Graham.
Tragically, a body was discovered in Cowpen on the evening of Friday, June 6.
Formal identification has taken place and Graham’s next of kin have been notified. They are being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Detective Inspector Andrew Doyle, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a very sad conclusion to our investigation, and our thoughts firmly remain with Graham’s loved ones at this difficult time.
“We will continue to support them in any way we can and would ask that their privacy is respected.
“The investigating team and I would like to thank everyone who helped in the search for Graham, and also those in our communities who shared our appeal and provided information on possible sightings.
“Your support does not go unnoticed.”
Graham’s family would like to thank their wider family and his friends for their support during the search for Graham, as well as the emergency services for their assistance. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.