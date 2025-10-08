A body has sadly been found in the search for missing North Tyneside woman Lucy Patterson.

The 44-year-old was reported missing to Northumbria Police on Monday morning from the Holystone area.

Since then, extensive enquiries have been carried out by police and partner agencies to locate Lucy.

Tragically, a body was discovered in the Rising Sun Country Park area on Tuesday.

While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be Lucy and her next of kin have been informed.

They are being supported by officers at this difficult time.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Inspector Paul Knox, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a very sad conclusion in our search to find Lucy, and it is not the outcome we wanted to share.

“Our thoughts firmly remain with Lucy’s family and loved ones at this tragic time.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can and would ask that their privacy is respected.”

Insp Knox added: “I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to locate Lucy and contacted us with information – as well as those on the ground, including volunteers from Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams.

“The support of our partners and the wider community does not go unnoticed.”