Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Northumberland that has left a man with serious injuries.

Shortly after 1.30pm on Monday, police received a report of a road traffic collision on High Church in Morpeth.

It was reported that a green Land Rover Defender had collided with a man on a bicycle.

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service attended and the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment of serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A section of the road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking any witnesses who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force online, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250630-0591.