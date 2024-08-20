Another vehicle stranded on tidal causeway as lifeboat crews called to incidents on Holy Island
Berwick lifeboat was launched on Saturday at 2pm to assist local coastguard teams after a vehicle got stranded on the tidal causeway nearly two hours outside the safe crossing times.
With the tide receding, coastguard teams from Berwick and Holy Island were able to wade out to the people in the vehicle and recover them, whilst the RNLI crew stood by.
Berwick RNLI warned: “To anyone visiting Holy Island beware you cannot out run the tide, please before and on leaving the island please check the tide timetable, they are at either end of the causeway, in and around the island and available on the internet. Don’t put you and your loved ones at risk.”
Seahouses lifeboat was launched in the early hours on Monday when emergency services were called to assist a man with a suspected cardiac arrest.
An ambulance crew was transported by lifeboat at around 2.30am because the causeway was closed due to the tide.
A coastguard rescue helicopter also attended.
Seahouses RNLI Volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: “Our thoughts are with ill person and his family. We have no further information about the casualty at this time.”
Last Sunday, August 11, Berwick and Eyemouth lifeboats were called to assist a vessel with steering and engine issues. A Windcat from a nearby wind farm had already taken up the tow and was later assisted by Eyemouth and brought into Tweed Dock at Berwick.
