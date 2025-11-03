Amble RNLI’s lifeboat was in action recently, assisting a yacht in difficulty off the Northumberland coast.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was launched in the morning of October 28 to go to the aid of a 27ft yacht that had become fouled in a pot tow line 3.5 miles south of Coquet Island.

Both the yacht and an injured crew member were assessed by the lifeboat crew when they arrived on scene and came alongside. A line was then passed across to pull the yacht back into the wind, which enabled it to break free of the rope.

Under its own power, the yacht together with the assistance of the lifeboat made its way to the lee of Coquet Island. There, the lifeboat crew helped to transfer the casualty across to the lifeboat with a member of the lifeboat crew going on board the yacht to provide assistance.

Both the yacht and lifeboat then headed back to Amble marina, where the casualty was taken into the care of the onshore emergency services.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: "We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the shout to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

“Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.”