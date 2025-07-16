Amble RNLI rescues injured visitor from Farne Islands with support from paramedic

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:29 BST
Amble RNLI’s lifeboat came to the aid of a person who had been injured while visiting the Farne Islands.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was sent by Humber Coastguard in the afternoon of Saturday, July 12 to the inner Farne Island to assist in helping the individual, who had a suspected spinal injury.

On route to the incident, the lifeboat picked up two paramedics from Seahouses’ harbour, where the local coxswain, who has specific knowledge of the Farne Islands came aboard to assist with navigation.

The two paramedics treated the person at the scene before making sure they were stable enough to be able to be put aboard the lifeboat.

Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, was in action recently responding to an incident

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: "We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the situation to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

“Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.”

