Amble RNLI’s lifeboats have been in action recently including rescuing dogs off the Northumberland coast.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was sent on August 9 by Humber Coastguard to assist two paddle boarders off the north end of Druridge Bay who were being blown out to sea with their dog.

After being located, both they were brought onboard and checked over before being transferred to the inshore lifeboat (ILB) and returned to the shore.

The following day, the inshore lifeboat recovered a dog that had been swept away in the North Sea off Alnmouth near Marden Rocks.

Amble RNLI lifeboat.

When the ILB arrived on scene, the dog had been pulled to safety by a member of the public. It was then returned to the shore where it was reunited with its owner.

On the same day, the ALB was sent by Humber Coastguard to assist the sailing vessel ‘Astrid’ after it lost its propeller and was under sail to Amble.

The vessel was taken under tow by the ALB to the marina, where it was tied up by quayside staff.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat operations manager, John Wingfield said: “We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed all three situations to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

“Our volunteers train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.”

Coming up this Sunday, August 16 from 10am to 3pm is Amble RNLI Lifeboat Day. Offering family-friendly activities, entertainment and the chance to discover more about the RNLI's history and important work, the event is a key fundraiser for the station.