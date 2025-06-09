A leisure craft stranded on the Northumberland coast was towed to safety by a lifeboat.

Amble RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was on a routine exercise at sea last Thursday when the call came in.

A vessel had broken down with engine trouble and had two people onboard in Embleton Bay, approximately 10 miles to the north of them.

The lifeboat crew assessed the situation after arriving on scene and decided that the safest option was to tow it and its crew back to Amble marina to avoid any navigational hazards. No-one was injured in the incident.

A yacht being towed by Amble RNLI.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat operations manager, John Wingfield, said: “We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the situation to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

“Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.”