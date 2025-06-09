Amble lifeboat tows broken down yacht to safety
Amble RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was on a routine exercise at sea last Thursday when the call came in.
A vessel had broken down with engine trouble and had two people onboard in Embleton Bay, approximately 10 miles to the north of them.
The lifeboat crew assessed the situation after arriving on scene and decided that the safest option was to tow it and its crew back to Amble marina to avoid any navigational hazards. No-one was injured in the incident.
Amble RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat operations manager, John Wingfield, said: “We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the situation to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.
“Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.