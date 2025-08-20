Amble lifeboat crew called to three incidents in a week off the Northumberland coast

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Aug 2025, 16:04 BST
Amble lifeboat crew were called out to three separate incidents in the space of a week.

The all-weather and inshore lifeboats launched on August 14 to assist two people in a dingy reported to be two miles from the shore. However, they were eventually able to make it back to safety.

The following day, a 22 ft pleasure craft ‘Impulse’, was towed by the all-weather lifeboat to Amble Marina after it had suffered an engine failure south of Hauxley.

Both lifeboats were then again in action on August 19 at the request of the Humber Coastguard, this time assisting a yacht that had run aground south of Hauxley.

Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat.placeholder image
Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat.

The yacht was eventually refloated later in the day and after being checked for damage in deeper waters was towed back to Amble Marina.

Amble RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat operations manager, John Wingfield said: “Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones.”

