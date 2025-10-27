Air ambulance flies patient to hospital after medical incident in Tweedmouth

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:42 GMT
Air ambulance - History of the air ambulance
A patient was airlifted to hospital after a medical incident in Tweedmouth.

The critical care team at Great North Air Ambulance was activated at 2.04pm on Saturday.

“We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.42pm,” said a spokesperson.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”

Related topics:Air ambulanceGreat North Air AmbulanceNorth East Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice