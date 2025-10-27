Air ambulance flies patient to hospital after medical incident in Tweedmouth
A patient was airlifted to hospital after a medical incident in Tweedmouth.
The critical care team at Great North Air Ambulance was activated at 2.04pm on Saturday.
“We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.42pm,” said a spokesperson.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.
“The patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”