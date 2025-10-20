Air ambulance called to two incidents in Northumberland on the same day

The critical care team was activated at 8.23am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A696 near Elsdon.

The team worked alongside the ambulance service to assess and treat a patient who was then airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Crew were then called at 4.39pm to reports of an industrial incident west of Morpeth in the Rothley area.

The team worked alongside the ambulance service to assess and treat two patients who were taken to hospital by road.

They were among nine incidents across the North East to which The Great North Air Ambulance Service was alerted over the weekend.

