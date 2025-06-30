An air ambulance has been flown into St Mary’s Field in Morpeth following a road traffic collision.

The collision happened on High Church, Morpeth this afternoon (June 30). Both the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) are in attendance.

A spokesperson for GNAAS said: “Our critical care team was activated at 2.18pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Morpeth. We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.27pm.

"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.”

The GNAAS flew their critical care team to Morpeth.

One patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic incident on High Church, Morpeth, at 13:27 on Monday 30 June.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and one clinical team leader to the incident. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a road traffic collision on High Church in Morpeth, Northumberland. Emergency services are in attendance.”