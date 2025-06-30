Air ambulance and critical care team flown to road traffic collision in Morpeth
The collision happened on High Church, Morpeth this afternoon (June 30). Both the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) are in attendance.
A spokesperson for GNAAS said: “Our critical care team was activated at 2.18pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Morpeth. We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.27pm.
"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient.”
One patient has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic incident on High Church, Morpeth, at 13:27 on Monday 30 June.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews and one clinical team leader to the incident. One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a road traffic collision on High Church in Morpeth, Northumberland. Emergency services are in attendance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.