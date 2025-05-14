A697 in Northumberland closed for nearly three hours after driver collides with deer
The A697 in Northumberland was closed for nearly three hours last night after a car collided with a deer.
The incident happened near Powburn.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10.30pm last night (Tuesday), we received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the A697 near the Plough Inn in Powburn, Northumberland.
“It was reported a car has collided with a deer.
“Thankfully, the occupant of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.
“The road was closed for a short time to allow for the vehicle to be recovered but re-opened to traffic just after 1am.”