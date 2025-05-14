The A697 in Northumberland was closed for nearly three hours last night after a car collided with a deer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened near Powburn.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10.30pm last night (Tuesday), we received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the A697 near the Plough Inn in Powburn, Northumberland.

“It was reported a car has collided with a deer.

“Thankfully, the occupant of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow for the vehicle to be recovered but re-opened to traffic just after 1am.”