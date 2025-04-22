A19 southbound closed near Cramlington after serious crash as emergency services attend
A section of the A19 in Northumberland is closed following a serious collision as emergency services attend the scene.
The A19 is closed southbound between the A189 Moor Farm Roundabout near Cramlington and the A1056 at Killingworth.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before midday today (Tuesday, April 22), we received a report of a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A19 near Holystone roundabout.
“Emergency services are currently on scene.
“The A19 is currently closed from Moorfarm Roundabout to just before the turnoff for Backworth and a diversion is currently in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays.”
