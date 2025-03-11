A1 reopens in Northumberland following 'serious' collision near Alnwick
The A1 in Northumberland has reopened this morning (Tuesday) following two separate collisions last night.
The road was closed overnight between the A697 (Northgate) and A1068 (Alnwick) while police investigations were carried out.
Service providers also attended to clear the carriageway and recover the vehicles.
One of the incidents was described by National Highways North East as ‘serious’.
Northumbria Police have been approached for further details.