Emergency crews spend two days battling large woodland fire in Northumberland

Emergency services were called to Fourlaws Wood, near Sweethope Lough, west of Morpeth, just before 6pm on Friday (April 22) following reports of a large wildfire.

Crews from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) requested logistical and safety support from the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, who also used a drone assess the scale of the blaze.

The drone allowed firefighters to see what parts of the fire had been contained and where it was still flaring up, however with light fading on Friday evening, crews stood down for the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team said: “Early on Friday evening Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service requested logistical and safety support, including use of a drone, for a large wildfire in Fourlaws Wood near to Sweethope Lough.

"A limited deployment of two response vehicles and four members, including one of our drone pilots and an observer, was agreed with our Tactical Command.

"After liaising with the Fire Commander on scene and an assessment of the area covered by the fire, it was agreed to deploy Mountain Rescue resources from the north to Wanney Crag.

Fire crews left the scene on Saturday evening after dampening down the site. Photo: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

“The drone was then flown over the fire ground to give the fire crews a good perspective on the extent to which the fire had been contained and dampened down.

"By this time light was fading and the fire crews and ourselves stood down for the night. Whilst the majority of the fire had been dampened down there were still some spectacular flare ups in the forest."

Following the incident, NFRS tweeted to urge people to enjoy the countryside “safely” given the current high risk of wildfires.

The tweet said: “Our crews have now left Fourlaws Forest near Sweethope Loughs after dampening down hotspots.