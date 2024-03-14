Elsdon proud to be part of Tyne Valley Film Festival for first time.

Tyne Valley Film Festival is run by Forum Cinema Hexham and aims to unite film enthusiasts across the region for an immersive 14-day celebration of the silver screen. 36 screenings will take place across 26 different Tyne Valley venues.

Elsdon Film Club has been running for 10 years and takes part in the 2024 festival for the first time. Their event promises to be a great evening of entertainment with 'The brewing journey' a talk and Q&A from the award winning First and Last Brewery followed by a film - 'The Worlds End'. Friday 22nd March, Elsdon Village Hall, Doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets £5 (£3 under 25s). First and Last Brewery will also be hosting a bar with all proceeds to North Tyne Youth. Email [email protected] to reserve tickets. Some tickets may also be available on the door.