The parish of Ellingham has installed its third defibrillator, in conjunction with The Stephen Carey Fund and The Ellingham Community Trust.

They are at Ellingham Village Hall, the disused BT phone box at Chathill and at the farm at Newham Hall.

Gustave MacLeod, chairman of the village hall committee, is pictured presenting £160, raised at a recent coffee morning, to Dougie McEwan, from The Stephen Carey Fund.