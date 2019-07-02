Elizabeth Monument: Plans for Northumberland's 180ft rival to Angel of the North are rejected
Plans to build an 180ft high Northumberland rival to Tyneside’s Angel of the North have been surprisingly rejected.
Northumberland county councillors have rejected a recommendation by the authority’s planning officers that the £1m Elizabeth Landmark should be built at Cold Law, near Kirkwhelpington, by landowner Lord Devonport.
Commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and the Commonwealth, an officer report said the “wider public benefits of a major new landmark public art feature” and the tourism opportunities on offer outweighed any negatives.
But a final decision by the council’s strategic planning committee was delayed until July 2 amid growing opposition and calls for a site visit.
Councillors are now reported to have voted 13-3 against granting permission.
A statement released after Tuesday’s meeting by the Elizabeth Landmark team read: “The Elizabeth Landmark team is disappointed to learn of the decision taken by Northumberland County Council planning committee to reject planning permission (for) Ascendant: The Elizabeth Landmark at Cold Law.
“We believe that Ascendant: The Elizabeth Landmark will be a valuable asset to local communities and the North East of England, bringing national and international interest, economic prosperity through tourism and situates the site of the landmark as a cultural destination.
“We have worked extensively to ensure the landmark as minimal impact on the flora, fauna and wildlife of the proposed location and, after taking recommendations from Northumberland County Council officers and an independent assessor, we are hopeful that the project will be approved through the National Planning Inspectorate and we will be lodging an appeal during the summer.”