Retired IT manager Stephen Horsman visited the fast food chain’s location on Morpeth Road, Ashington for lunch with a friend and stayed for just over an hour.

Both Stephen, from Newbiggin, and his pal were hit with £100 parking charge notices 10 days later claiming there is a one hour limit for KFC’s car park.

Stephen said: “We both drove to KFC and parked up, went in, we both had our main meal, were nattering for about an hour and a half, and then left.

Stephen was sent a £100 parking charge 10 days after visiting KFC in Ashington. (Photo by Google)

“We were totally unaware that there was any limitation on the car park. It is there to catch people out and issue them with a notice.”

There is minimal signage in the car park informing drivers of the short period they have at the restaurant, and Stephen has vowed to resist paying the fine.

The 67-year-old said: “I am quite happy for them to take me to court if they feel like I owe them £100 because as you come into the car park there are no visible notices telling you what the terms and conditions are.”

In Stephen’s view, a one hour time limit is “unreasonable” and he hopes the fast food chain will review it.

He said: “It is in the middle of nowhere. It is not as if somebody would park in KFC and then wander off.

“I just feel that there is an element of entrapment about it.”

He added: “These car parks should have a barrier, which issues a ticket. At that point I think you have got a contract with them that explains what the terms and conditions are.”

Stephen is now “reluctant” to return to KFC due to the risk of being fined, particularly considering he was a customer at the outlet and not someone taking advantage of the parking space.

He said: “I think they should improve their signage and there should be something in the car park or on the outside of the restaurant that advises people what the terms are for parking there.”