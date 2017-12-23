Electricity network firm launches community fund

The company responsible for the electricity network in the North East is offering local groups the chance to secure funding to kick-start and deliver community projects.

Northern Powergrid is offering grants from £1,000 to £10,000, as part of the Northern Powergrid Partnering Communities Fund.

The fund, which has been expanded this year, will support projects looking at alleviating fuel poverty, energy efficiency, energy education and promoting support for vulnerable customers in addition to offering support to community energy projects at their inception stage.

Now in its fourth year, the fund was established by the electricity distribution company as part of its commitment to supporting and working with local communities to deliver affordable and sustainable energy solutions.

Managed in partnership with Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, the fund is open until January 31 for applications from community groups within Northern Powergrid’s operating area.

For details of how to apply, visit www.communityfounda tion.org.uk/apply-groups

Prospective applicants are also encouraged to visit the Community Energy Hub – www.hub.communityenergy england.org – for useful information about community energy which may help when developing their application.