Eldon Square wows with glittering weekend of Fashion and Beauty masterclasses
This weekend, locals gathered at Newcastle’s leading shopping and dining destination, as Eldon Square showcased the fresh, fearless and fabulous fashion and beauty of Newcastle, with a schedule full of incredible masterclasses.
Hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Anna Foster, the weekend welcomed visitors to the centre to enjoy an incredible array of fashion and beauty tutorials, delivered by the likes of local makeup artists Rubey Lalia and Amanda Bell, TV fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom and Jessica Chapman and Jolie Ince, the amazing fashion gurus from John Lewis and Partner’s Eldon Square store.
Members of the public flocked down to the centre to soak up expert tips and tricks and were joined by glamorous local fashion and beauty influencers such as Jeerin Akter, Virgit Canaz and Luca Pringle.
Visitors listened and learned from local trendsetters about the upcoming SS24 must have looks and trends, including summer dresses and skirts - all available to purchase from Eldon Square’s sparkling array of retailers – including Next, New Look, Monki, Hollister & Co, All Saints and John Lewis & Partners.
Some lucky visitors were also surprised with exciting giveaways and vouchers to spend in store at Eldon Square. Customers secured some of the freshest fashions while learning how to be fearless with every look and posing for photos by a fabulous flower wall, all complete with vibrant Spring flowers.
Rubey Lalia, one of the local makeup artists who delivered masterclasses over the course of the weekend, commented: “It was fantastic to see so many people come down to Eldon Square to hear about all the latest trends in fashion and beauty! Newcastle has such a fabulous approach to fashion and beauty and, with Eldon Square being at the heart of the city, it’s great to see the centre paving the way in spotlighting Newcastle’s one-of-a-kind sense of style.”
Cormac Hamilton, General Manager at Eldon Square commented: “It was so exciting to see Eldon Square buzzing with such a fantastic array of masterclasses for men and women across Newcastle and I have no doubt everyone left with a few new ideas up their sleeves about how to freshen up their style this Spring. Here at Eldon Square, we are proud to be part of a city that is renowned for its unique approach to fashion and beauty.”