Eldon Square Celebrates Retail Excellence With Retailer Awards

On Friday 7th June, Eldon Square hosted a Retailer Awards evening to honour its tenants and congratulate those delivering an exceptional service and products

Hosted by ‘The Comedy Queen’ herself, Miss Rory, the sixth iteration of the awards saw the best and brightest of Newcastle’s retail landscape spotlighted for their integral role in making Eldon Square a vibrant part of the Newcastle ecosystem.

Having been voted for by Newcastle shoppers, the awards recognised brands who have gone the extra mile to provide an exceptional customer experience. Winners included Nandos (Restaurant of the Year), The Geordie Witch (Specialist Retailer of the Year), and Skechers (Customer Service Excellence Retailer of the Year). The Eldon Square team also nominated individuals for awards such as Jenny Taylor, New Look (Superstar of the Year) and Laura Phelps, Therapie Clinic (Manager of the Year).

The winners were announced at the glittering Retailer Awards gala dinner, which took place at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead. Guests were greeted at the event with music from the North Tyneside Steel Band – a charity that aims to advance the abilities of children, young people, and adults in the art of steel pan.

Alongside the Newcastle drag icon Miss Rory, the evening was complete with a three-course dinner, awards announcements and a non-stop fun game of heads and tails, in which the winner received a £100 gift card to spend at Eldon Square.

Cormac Hamilton, General Manager at Eldon Square commented: “The Retailer Awards provided an incredible platform for the people of Newcastle to recognise and celebrate their favourite retail destinations, acknowledging excellence in both product offerings and customer service. Our tenants play an indispensable role in shaping the vibrant retail landscape of Eldon Square, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the honoured retail teams. Their dedication and work ethic are truly commendable.”

The Eldon Square Retailer Awards were sponsored by Pradera Lateral, Savills and BWP.

AWARD WINNERS

Nominated by the public

Footwear Retailer of the Year:

Winner: Schuh

Highly Commended: Skechers

Food on the Go Retailer of the Year:

Winner: Greggs

Highly Commended: Caffe Nero

Health and Beauty Retailer of the Year:

Winner: Lush

Highly Commended: Boots

Jewellery and Accessories Retailer of the Year:

Winner: Pandora

Highly Commended: Lovisa

Menswear Retailer of the Year:

Winner: Next

Highly Commended: H&M

Restaurant of the Year:

Winner: Nandos

Highly Commended: Chaophraya

Specialist Retailer of the Year:

Winner: The Geordie Witch

Highly Commended: HMV

Womenswear Retailer of the Year:

Winner: New Look

Highly Commended: H&M

Customer Service Excellence Retailer of the Year:

Winner: Skechers

Highly Commended: Bravissimo

Retailer of the Year:

Winner: John Lewis and Partners

Highly Commended: Boots

AWARD WINNERS

Nominated by the Eldon Square team

Manager of the Year:

Winner: Laura Phelps, Therapie Clinic

Highly Commended: Alicia Norton, Molton Brown

ESG Excellence Award:

Winner: John Lewis and Partners

Highly Commended: Superdry

Superstar of the Year:

Winner: Jenny Taylor, New Look