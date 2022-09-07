Elderly pair abandon car after getting stranded on Holy Island's tidal causeway
Two elderly people were forced to abandon their car on Holy Island causeway after getting stranded just after high tide.
The pair managed to wade safely to shore where they were met by local coastguard officers.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat was also launched but was stood down prior to arrival.
The alarm had been raised at 1.41pm today (Wednesday). High tide was at 1.15pm and the causeway safe crossing times were from 2.35am to 11.10am and 3.55pm to 11.25pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Elderly pair abandon car after getting stranded on Holy Island's tidal causeway
-
2
Pressure put on new Transport Secretary to deliver A1 dualling in Northumberland
-
3
Blyth residents say they should be compensated for inconvenience caused by road closure
-
4
Banks Property unveil plans for major new housing development close to Ashington
-
5
Northumberland road closures: Routes to avoid this week
There have been several causeway call-outs for the emergency services in recent months.
On August 30, six people and a dog were rescued from the refuge box after getting stranded more than two hours outside the safe crossing times.
Seahouses lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “I cannot add any more than has been already said about previous incidents.
"The signage and safe crossing times are there to protect the public, and to prevent incidents as happened today.”