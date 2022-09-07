News you can trust since 1854
Elderly pair abandon car after getting stranded on Holy Island's tidal causeway

Two elderly people were forced to abandon their car on Holy Island causeway after getting stranded just after high tide.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:50 pm

The pair managed to wade safely to shore where they were met by local coastguard officers.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was also launched but was stood down prior to arrival.

The alarm had been raised at 1.41pm today (Wednesday). High tide was at 1.15pm and the causeway safe crossing times were from 2.35am to 11.10am and 3.55pm to 11.25pm.

Holy Island refuge box. File image.

There have been several causeway call-outs for the emergency services in recent months.

On August 30, six people and a dog were rescued from the refuge box after getting stranded more than two hours outside the safe crossing times.

READ MORE: Six people and a dog rescued by lifeboat after vehicle stranded on causeway

Seahouses lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “I cannot add any more than has been already said about previous incidents.

"The signage and safe crossing times are there to protect the public, and to prevent incidents as happened today.”

