Elderly man left with serious injuries after being hit by a taxi in Blyth
Police are appealing to the public for information after a collision in Blyth that left an elderly man hospitalised.
Shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, November 9, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a 74-year-old pedestrian and a taxi at the junction of Marine Terrace and Cyprus Gardens in Blyth.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sergeant Lee Butler, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a pedestrian sustaining serious injuries.
“He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and officers are supporting his family at this time.
“We are committed to determining the circumstances surrounding this incident and would urge anyone with information, or who was travelling in that area on Saturday night, to come forward.”
Inquiries are currently ongoing.
Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage should contact 101 quoting 946 09/11/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.