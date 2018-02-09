Elaine tackling 10k challenge in parents’ memory

The determined clerk of Acklington Parish Council is putting on her running shoes to raise money for a cancer charity, after losing her parents to the ‘heartbreaking disease’.

Elaine Brown is planning to take part in a 10k race each month throughout 2018, in aid of Gosforth-based Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.

Elaine, who lives in Newbiggin, is all too aware of the devastating impact that cancer can have, after witnessing family members suffer.

She said: “I lost my mum at a young age in 1988 and my dad in 2014, both to cancer. Members of my maternal and paternal extended families have also been impacted by this heartbreaking disease.

“In 2018, I start being screened for abnormal cells as a precautionary measure.

“I started running about a year ago, it’s more of a run/walk that I do, but it’s a start! I’m challenging myself to run a 10k race each month in 2018 because I want to improve my running and I’m also doing it for my cousin Heather, who has been battling cancer since 2013 and continues to do so. She has really been through the mill, but she has such determination to carry on.”

Elaine, a member of Ashington Hirst Running Club, ran the Dalton Park 10k at the weekend, knocking seven minutes off her personal best time to finish in 1.20.36.

Other 10k races on her to-do list include Cragside and Druridge Bay. To sponsor her, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ElaineBrown11