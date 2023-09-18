Watch more videos on Shots!

The collision happened around 12.30pm on Monday, near Stannington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 southbound near Stannington.

“Emergency services attended the scene and eight people were taken to hospital with injuries.”

The southbound A1 near Clifton. Picture: Google

At 5pm the southbound carriageway was still closed with a diversion in place.

National Highways reported earlier that all emergency services and two air ambulances were called to the scene.

It advised that closures are expected to remain in place well into the evening.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, or delay their journeys if at all possible.