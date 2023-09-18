News you can trust since 1854
Eight people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on A1 near Stannington in Northumberland

Eight people were taken to hospital with injuries following a serious collision on the A1 in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
The collision happened around 12.30pm on Monday, near Stannington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 southbound near Stannington.

Emergency services attended the scene and eight people were taken to hospital with injuries.”

The southbound A1 near Clifton. Picture: GoogleThe southbound A1 near Clifton. Picture: Google
At 5pm the southbound carriageway was still closed with a diversion in place.

National Highways reported earlier that all emergency services and two air ambulances were called to the scene.

It advised that closures are expected to remain in place well into the evening.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, or delay their journeys if at all possible.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com and the X (Twitter) account @HighwaysNEAST. For urgent real-time assistance, its 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000. 

