VIDEO: Warkworth Primary School's new pupils tell the story of Incy Wincy Spider

Some nursery rhymes are timeless and as the children show, this tale is as popular as ever.

We also hope you enjoy these pictures from Warkworth Primary School. The photographs can be ordered here. Click on Buy a Photo at the bottom of this page and enter Warkworth in the search box.

Making new friends at Warkworth Primary School. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Making new friends at Warkworth Primary School.

Making new friends at Warkworth Primary School.

Making new friends at Warkworth Primary School.

Making new friends at Warkworth Primary School.

Making new friends at Warkworth Primary School.