Making new friends and having fun was the order of the day at St Michaels C of E Primary School in Alnwick when our photographer paid a visit.

The new pupils in the reception class and nursery have settled in well and are clearly enjoying themselves.

Settling in at St Michael's C of E Primary School in Alnwick. Pictures by Jane Coltman

The photographs can be ordered here. Click on Buy a Photo at the bottom of this page and enter Michael in the search box.

Settling in at St Michael's C of E Primary School in Alnwick.

Settling in at St Michael's C of E Primary School in Alnwick.

Settling in at St Michael's C of E Primary School in Alnwick.

Settling in at St Michael's C of E Primary School in Alnwick.