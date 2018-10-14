VIDEO: Rothbury First School's new pupils are settling in well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... As the children make new friends they sang this version of Wind The Bobbin Up for you to enjoy. We also hope you enjoy our photos of the new intake at Rothbury First School. First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. Picture by Jane Coltman The photographs can be ordered here. Click on Buy a Photo at the bottom of this page and enter Rothbury in the search box First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. First days at school for the youngest children at Rothbury First School. VIDEO: Amble Links pupils enjoy their first days at school