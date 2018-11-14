VIDEO: Red Row First School pupils sing you a special song Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Watch the Dingle Dangle Scarecrow wake the youngsters up from their sleep.... We also hope you enjoy these pictures from Red Row First School. The photographs can be ordered here. Click on Buy a Photo at the bottom of this page and enter Red Row in the search box. The new pupils at Red Row First School. Pictures by Jane Coltman. New pupils at Red Row First School New pupils at Red Row First School VIDEO: Warkworth Primary School's new pupils tell the story of Incy Wincy Spider Council to get to grips with worrying rise in exclusions from Northumberland schools