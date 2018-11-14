VIDEO: Red Row First School pupils sing you a special song

Watch the Dingle Dangle Scarecrow wake the youngsters up from their sleep....

We also hope you enjoy these pictures from Red Row First School. The photographs can be ordered here. Click on Buy a Photo at the bottom of this page and enter Red Row in the search box.

The new pupils at Red Row First School. Pictures by Jane Coltman.

The new pupils at Red Row First School. Pictures by Jane Coltman.

New pupils at Red Row First School

New pupils at Red Row First School

New pupils at Red Row First School

New pupils at Red Row First School