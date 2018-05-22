VIDEO AND PICTURES: Belford pupils create their own wedding magic

Inspired by the royal wedding at the weekend, children from Belford First School attended their own wedding ceremony to learn what marriage means.

In a ceremony at St Mary's Church, the Rev Denise Hiscox guided the youngsters through the service, explaining what happened during a real wedding and then invited the children to ask questions about marriage.

The bride and her father walk up the aisle. Picture by Jane Coltman

The groom, Gabriel, appeared to be just as nervous as many a man at a grown-up's wedding but with a bit of help from his new bride Mya, by the time they walked down the ailse at the end of the service everyone was smilimg.