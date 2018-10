As the children settle in and make new friends they sang this version of 'Sing A Rainbow' for you to enjoy

We also hope you enjoy our photos of the new intake at Amble Links First School.

First days at school for the new pupils at Amble Links School

The photographs can be ordered here. Click on Buy a Photo at the bottom of this page and enter Links in the search box

First days at school for the new pupils at Amble Links School. Pictures by Jane Coltman

