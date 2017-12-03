Pupils go in feet-first to back campaign

Pupils donned odd socks to support an anti-bullying campaign.

Staff and children at Red Row First School took part in the national Anti-Bullying Week, which had the theme All different, all equal.

They were asked to wear odd socks to back the initiative.

The children carried out lots of different activities throughout the week to raise awareness and to get the message across that bullying will not be tolerated at Red Row First School.

Parents were also given packs to read with the definition of bullying, as well as what to do if their child is being bullied.

Also joining in the fun was the school’s cook, Mrs Shell.

Pictured in their odd socks are, back row, left to right, Amelia Elliot, Jacob Belisle, William Coleran and Ellie Goward. Front row, left to right, Reegan Goward, Macey Belisle, Jordan Beckett and Georgia Surtees.