New year, new start at Northumberland College

People looking for a new start in the new year are being encouraged to go along to open events at Northumberland College.

The first open evening will be held from 4.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 8, at the college’s Ashington and Kirkley Hall campuses.

Existing and new learners will be able to speak to teaching and support staff regarding which course to opt for and to enrol onto further education, high education and apprenticeship courses.

Drop-ins will be held every Tuesday in the new year.

For details on courses available or enrolment at Northumberland College, ring 01670 841200 or visit www.northumberland.ac.uk

Peter Nangle, vice principal of curriculum at Northumberland College, said: “This is the first in a series of open events running throughout the year at our campuses.

“Each event is held the first Tuesday of every month and students, employers, employees and those considering education can discuss options available, organise a tour of facilities including our equine, horticulture, veterinary and animal management practices at Kirkley Hall as well as our learning, commercial and multimillion pound STEM centre at Ashington.

“No appointment is necessary and student advisors, as well as members of our business engagement team, will be on hand to offer advice. Hundreds of programmes are available including over 30 higher education courses plus apprenticeships, many of which can be tailored to specific employer needs.”

Northumberland College Help Hub advisors will be available to discuss all possible options and in addition to course advice, the team can provide health, wellbeing and welfare support to ensure students have the help they need.