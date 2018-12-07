New home for Alnwick advice service

Citizens Advice Northumberland has moved to a new office in Alnwick.

It is now in the Adult Learning Centre on Lindisfarne Road.

The Citizens Advice service provides free, confidential information and advice on a wide range of subjects, including benefits, debt, housing and employment problems.

Drop-in sessions are held at the Alnwick office from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesdays, and from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesdays at the Amble office in the Fourways Centre, Bridge Street.

You can also ring the Northumberland Adviceline on 03444 111444, 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk