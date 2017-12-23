Longhoughton pupils turn Advent chocolate into foodbank gifts

Christmas was turned upside down for schoolchildren at Longhoughton this year.

Instead of having the thrill of chocolate when they opened a window on their Advent calendar, Longhoughton Church of England Primary School pupils were invited to give something, with all the collected food given to the Alnwick District Foodbank.

The initiative began in Botswana class when the children were thinking about giving and receiving gifts, but it quickly spread to include the rest of the school.

Headteacher Mrs Critchlow said: "When we compared what the children had brought with the Foodbank packing list, between them they had managed to collect nearly all the things on the list. We didn't tell them what to bring, they just used their initiative and they got it spot on!"