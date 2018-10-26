Helping others in need

Pupils from Amble Links First School donated hundreds of food and hygiene items that the school gave to Amble Food Bank.

The donation was made as part of the school’s harvest celebration.

During the assembly, each class performed a harvest poem or song and Rev John McDermott, from St Cuthbert’s Church, talked to the children about harvest.

The school makes donations to the food bank each year.

Headteacher Paul Heeley said: “We take pride in knowing that our donations will make a difference to the lives of people less fortunate than ourselves.”