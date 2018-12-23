CHRISTMAS IN OUR SCHOOLS: Belford Primary School

The run-up to Christmas was really special for the young pupils of Belford Primary School.

Here are some of them singing Knock Knock Knock at the Door - in a video by our photographer Jane Coltman.

Youngsters from Belford Primary School line up for their Nativity.

Youngsters from Belford Primary School line up for their Nativity.

The pictures of the youngsters are published in this week's Gazette.

Grab a copy now!

It's Nativity time at Belford Primary School.

It's Nativity time at Belford Primary School.