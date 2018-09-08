EDUCATION: The hard work has paid off

Stars Learning Centre would like to congratulate all its GCSE students who have gained the grades required to secure their A-level and college courses.

Well done for all your hard work and best wishes for your next steps.

Also, a big shout out to all our other students who move into years 3 through to 10.

Some of you have given up time in the summer to catch up and we hope you enjoy your new learning challenges this year. You have all progressed and are all brimming with confidence.

Finally, a big thank you to all parents for their ongoing support and for the continued confidence and trust they put in us in when supporting their child to reach their potential.

Tracey Young,

Stars Learning Centre