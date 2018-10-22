Eco-friendly award

A Northumberland hotel and restaurant has been named as one of the winners of the 2019 Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award for eco-friendly hotels.

Battlesteads, near Wark, was recognised for its ‘unique blend of sustainable hospitality and astronomy’.

The 2019 Good Hotel Guide is the UK’s leading accommodation guide with independent advice and reviews of luxury and boutique hotels, B&Bs and inns.

The Editor’s Choice Awards highlight the top 10 hotels in the UK in each of 16 categories.

Battlesteads owner Richard Slade said: “We pride ourselves on offering a sustainable tourism experience without sacrificing luxury or comfort, and it is fantastic to have our eco-friendly efforts praised by the guide.”