eBike tour experience will show off the best of the great outdoors

The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre has successfully piloted a new eBike tour experience, which it hopes will transform the way visitors interact with the great outdoors next year.

The organisation has been overwhelmed by the public response to the pilot, which saw visitors enjoying guided-eBike tours around the iconic scenery of Hadrian’s Wall, using cutting-edge electric-biking technology provided by the Tyneside firm, Ride Electric.

Ride Electric has spent the last 12 months bringing the latest phenomenon to areas of natural beauty in the North East and they are passionate about its potential.

Duncan Wise, from the Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “These eBikes have gone down well with visitors. We’re keen to develop new experiences, including a ranger-led tour around the iconic parts of Hadrian’s Wall.

“People of all ages and abilities have embraced the experience and the feedback has been incredible.

“Our vision for The Sill is to become a hub, and working with Ride Electric has helped us deliver a very enjoyable way for visitors to access our rich heritage.”