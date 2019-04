An Easter family fun day is being held to raise money for Shilbottle Friendly Frogs nursery.

It takes place in the grounds of Shilbottle Primary School on Saturday, April 20, from 11am.

Admission is £2 per family of four, including an egg hunt, with 50p per extra child. The egg hunt starts at noon.

There will be Easter bonnet decorating, an egg catching competition, bouncy castle and face painting.